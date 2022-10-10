Fort Wayne’s ongoing housing boom also has a downside, City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said Monday.
“It’s pricing people out of housing,” she said during the weekly lunchtime meeting of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club at Parkview Field.
The meeting attracted about 60 people plus more attending remotely.
Tucker spoke to the group in her capacity as executive director of Vincent Village, a program that provides transitional housing and other services to homeless families. Her talk is one of four this month focusing on building equity into aspects of society, including race relations and the treatment of the disabled.
Tucker gave as an example a family making $15 an hour working full-time. With the average rent in southeast Fort Wayne at $935 and the cost of childcare, “that $15 puts you out of the (housing) market,” she said, adding homelessness in Fort Wayne does not have a single face.
She said some may be homeless because they were being abused, and they left more or less everything they had behind to escape. Some may have fallen on hard times after one or both partners lost employment or became disabled. Some may have made poor financial decisions; some may not be able to afford housing because of frequently moving from place to place.
“You’d be surprised,” she said, at the number of high school kids who are homeless and “couch surfing” from one friend’s place to another. Mental health issues, she added, also are causing “a dramatic impact.”
Vincent Village, established as a multi-faith-based nonprofit organization in 1989, works only with families, but families of various kinds, Tucker said. The program offers an initial communal living situation for 10 families in a single house and several other houses where families can live at reduced rents that increase by $100 each year from $250 a month until families are able to live on their own.
Habitat for Humanity is helping build additional houses for the program, Tucker said. The program gets 30-40 applicants a week, she said.
Participants must get jobs, whether full- or part-time, and they must be totally transparent with their finances with staff, which Tucker called “binge-watching their budget.” Program staff members connect participants with other services, from health care to job training.
Tucker said as she sees rents increase, she is making sure to support programs that create affordable housing in her role on the City Council.
“Vincent Village advances equity,” she said, “because we give individuals an opportunity to restart in life.”