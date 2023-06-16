Huguenard Road is to close between Cook and Wallen roads from Wednesday to June 30 during sanitary force main installation, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
Most Popular
-
Community input shapes Northwest Allen County Schools' strategic plan
-
GM investing $632 million in Allen County plant for future truck production
-
Distillery closing Fort Wayne tasting room
-
Teacher Honor Roll: Northwest Allen educator's passion for her students shines
-
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he illegally kept classified documents