When Jessica Henry-Johnson first worked at the Allen County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the shelter helped 549 animals that year. Now, under a new name, Humane Fort Wayne, the organization helps about 30,000 animals each year.
"All of these services and all of that magic has been happening in cramped spaces with outdated technology and facilities that, while state of the heart are not exactly state of the art," said Henry-Johnson, executive director of the organization.
The organization broke ground for a $13 million facility at 901 Leesburg Road this morning. The new site will be about 25,000 square feet - three times the size of Humane Fort Wayne's existing shelter.
The new space will house the organization's shelter and clinic operations. Construction is expected to be completed in fall 2024. Humane Fort Wayne is naming the facility after Sharon Bodenhafer, who died of cancer in 2017. Chuck Bodenhafer, Sharon's husband, gave the lead donation for the facility because Sharon was an animal lover.