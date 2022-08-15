Humane Fort Wayne is encouraging all pet owners to ensure their four-legged companions are current on all recommended vaccinations and preventatives. This comes at a time when officials are seeing an uptick in cases of vaccine-preventable diseases.
"As our community's most comprehensive animal welfare organization, we are very concerned," says Jessica Henry, Humane Fort Wayne's executive director. "In recent weeks we've seen a substantial increase in the number of pets in our community suffering from highly contagious and potentially fatal illnesses such as Feline Panleukopenia, Canine Parvovirus and Leptospirosis - all of which are completely preventable with simple vaccines."
Humane Fort Wayne is recommending that pet owners reach out to their primary veterinarian as soon as possible to ensure that their animals are up-to-date on all recommended vaccines.