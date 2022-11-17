A local Humane Fort Wayne volunteer is hoping to collect 30,000 pounds of pet food in 30 days.
Rachelle Reinking has launched 30K in 30 Days Pet Food Drive, which will begin collections on Nov. 26 and end Dec. 26 – Reinking’s 30th birthday.
The donations will go to Humane Fort Wayne’s Pet Food Pantry.
“For this milestone birthday, I wanted to contribute something more than a Facebook fundraiser,” Reinking said in a statement. “I set what some might consider a lofty goal, but I have seen the generosity of our community time and again. I believe we can make this happen together.”
Local donation drop-off will be available at the following locations:
• Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry, 2502 Church St., 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays
• Pet Supplies Plus locations, 6326 W. Jefferson Blvd., 6101 Stellhorn Road and 4714 Coldwater Road, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
• Bread & Circus Art Gallery, 3400 N. Anthony Blvd., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday
• Fae’s Cabinet, 3210 Crescent Ave., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday (till 10 p.m. Nov. 26); and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
• Just Cream Ice Cream Boutique, 338 E. Dupont Road, from 2 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 2 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday
• Studio Seva, 3511 N. Anthony Blvd., before and after classes; check schedule at studio-seva.com.
For more information about donations, go to humanefw.org.