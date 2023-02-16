Humane Fort Wayne plans to build a new facility on Leesburg Road that will be three times the size of its current home, the nonprofit announced Thursday.
The 25,000-square-foot facility will be on more than 5 acres at 901 Leesburg Road and will be able to house twice the number of cats and dogs. The shelter is currently at 4914 Hanna St.
The new facility will be in a more central location that will accommodate more volunteers and will increase accessibility to doctors, officials said. It will also put the facility closer to Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, from which the organization receives many of its adoptable pets, a news release said.
Jessica Henry-Johnson, executive director of Humane Fort Wayne, said the organization has outgrown the Hanna Street building.
“For the last 10 years, we’ve worked hard to create innovative programs and services to best serve the needs of both homeless animals as well as animals who already have homes,” she said in a statement. “I know this community will invest in us as we look to the bright future of even better animal welfare in northeast Indiana.”
To make the project happen, the nonprofit is asking for the community’s help. Humane Fort Wayne launched its Homeward Bound capital campaign Thursday.
The organization has to raise $1.5 million to fully fund construction of the new facility, a news release said.
Design Collaborative and Weigand are set to begin construction this summer with completion expected in 2024, the firm said in a news release. The plans call for an indoor dog training facility, an education center, outdoor play areas, a state-of-the-art spay/neuter clinic and an outdoor training center.
The Hanna Street facility will be renovated to become a headquarters for outreach and retention programs. “This facility will be Indiana’s first, and only free-standing social agency for pets and their people,” a Design Collaborative and Weigand news release said.
Humane Fort Wayne has used its current facility for about 70 years.
For more information about Humane Fort Wayne and the capital campaign, go online to www.humanefw.org.