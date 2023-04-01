Even in serious political discussions, there can be room for lightheartedness.
Some came through when the Fort Wayne City Council spent almost two hours this week considering Three River Ambulance Authority’s request for $3 million to help stabilize finances.
Rachel Guin, president-elect of the ambulance authority’s board, mentioned during her part of the presentation that she was a volunteer. Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, teased her when Joel Benz, the ambulance authority's executive director, took over, noting they were getting to hear from the paid staff.
Guin quickly replied, “I want a double salary next year.”
Many of the members laughed.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, greeted Benz with a reminder of how much they’ve changed since they were first on the Allen County Council in 2015.
“When we were sworn in together, one of us was thinner, and one of us had more hair,” Tucker said. “I will let the public decide which one of us fits that role.”