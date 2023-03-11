A protest against several Indiana bills that would affect LGBTQ people drew more than 400 residents to a rally today in downtown Fort Wayne.
Many participants spoke at the “No Hate in our State” gathering, which was held in front of the Allen County Courthouse. Thad Gerardot and his husband, Travis Gerardot, started to plan the event a few weeks ago after traveling to Indianapolis to protest House Bill 1608, legislation referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by critics.
There have been “over two dozen bills this session targeting LGBTQ people – the worst it’s ever been,” Thad Gerardot said. “And we’ve been just talking to so many people in the community who are so upset about this. We felt like we needed to channel that into something, into actual action.”
In addition to the rally, more than two dozen downtown businesses have put up pride flags to show their support, Thad Gerardot said. He mentioned how businesses and organizations in northeast Indiana are pushing for migration to the region.
“But what happens when you pass laws that say, ‘Hey, we’re actually going to exclude your kid; we’re going to exclude your best friend; we’re going to exclude your brother,’ ” he said. “LGBTQ people will leave, or they won’t come here.”
Thad Gerardot said that he and his husband have discussed leaving the state, including considering a move to Michigan where Travis’ family lives and the legislature recently passed civil rights laws protecting LGBTQ people. The Gerardots don’t want to leave, however.
“We want to stay here, but I feel like our lawmakers continually are passing these things to push us out,” Thad Gerardot said.
Dr. Eric Shoemaker, a family physician in Fort Wayne, was one the rally’s speakers. Shoemaker said he’s had patients come to him with concerns about bills under consideration at the Statehouse.
“I’m gay myself. I’m married; I have a kid,” Shoemaker said. “So what is this Indiana becoming that I’m raising my daughter in and that my husband and I are living in? It’s concerning and it’s fearful because we want to be in a state where we belong.”
Kaitlyn Gulley and Jay Weber are presidents of Gay-Straight Alliance clubs at Carroll High School and Snider High School, respectively. They each spoke about the challenges facing LGBTQ students.
The U.S. school system “already doesn’t feel safe, just with all the school shootings and everything,” Gulley said. “But then on top of (that), being a queer female, I definitely don’t feel safe on a much more internal level.”
Weber said bills such as HB 1608 would make Snider’s Gay-Straight Alliance “no longer a safe space.”
“It’s rough sometimes,” Weber said of the environment LGBTQ students face at Snider. “We’re lucky to have very supportive staff. But it’s very frequent you hear kids say ‘that’s gay’ in a derogatory way or use the F-slur.”
Kris Wise is a licensed clinical social worker in Fort Wayne. He called Senate Bill 480 – which would ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors – an attack on bodily autonomy and said it’s related to state legislators imposing limits on women’s reproductive rights.
“This is a collective trauma we’re experiencing,” he said.
Wise, a trans man, said the emotional scars inflicted from dealing with hate-filled people in the community are “far worse than taking the risk of transitioning.”
“No one should have to be brave to exist,” he said. “Freedom isn’t feeling fear every day. Things like today and building community are how we remain resilient.”