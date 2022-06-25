Mary Timm-Zimmerman was a child when she attended an abortion rights rally with her mother and younger sister in 1992. Thirty years later, she’s still fighting.
“Now that that is in jeopardy in our state, it’s just really scary times,” the 35-year-old Fort Wayne woman said. “So we’re out here again.”
She was one of more than 500 people who gathered Saturday in front of the Allen County Courthouse to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end the constitutional right to abortion.
The Rally for Women’s Rights was organized by Women United For Progress Allen County, the Allen County Democratic Party and Allen County Young Democrats. But elected officials took a backseat to the voices of the crowd.
People lined both sides of Clinton Street in front of the courthouse, chanting phrases including “my body, my choice” and “we won’t go back.” Some carried signs that read “pack the court,” “no forced births” and “they won’t stop at Roe,” among many other slogans.
Some attendees helped people register to vote, collected signatures and handed out water bottles.
Kaitlyn Hart, a rallygoer, said she wants elected officials to know people aren’t happy about the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
“Honestly, I drove by and saw everyone out here. I didn’t even know it was going on today,” she said. “It just makes me scared for my future. Like, I’m a female. What else are they going to take away from me?”
Her friend, Lauren Edwards, said the ruling made her sad.
“I think about all the unsafe things women might go through to have abortions,” Edwards said. “Just because abortions are now illegal doesn’t mean that they will stop.”
Vicki Morton, who said she was in college when the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973, remembers the pre-Roe era.
“I knew people who got back-room abortions,” Morton said. “I didn’t actually personally happen to go with anyone, but I know people who did.”
Morton, chairwoman of the Kosciusko County Democratic Party, said she couldn’t have imagined the court overturning that ruling. She encouraged people to vote for candidates who support abortion rights.
“Vote for people that actually care about human rights from birth till death,” Morton said. “The Republicans, they’re just pro-birth. They don’t care if you have the birth, the child’s disabled, you’re poor, you don’t have enough money. They don’t care about any of that after the kid’s born – they just want them to be born.”
A member of the Young Democrats, Kyla Walters said she was happy with the turnout – especially given the short turnaround. She said she wants people to continue to show up to events like the rally and that it is “imperative” to vote.
“I’m here because this is the start of a war, pretty much,” she said. “This is the start of them taking away our rights, of us not having a say as the people.”
The rally, which lasted from noon until about 2 p.m., wasn’t met with much backlash – except for a brief incident around 2:30 p.m. when a man driving a vehicle passed the block once and then circled around a second time, according to Fort Wayne Police Department Capt. Scott Berning.
The man rolled down his window, pulled over to the curb and had a heated exchange with a group of rallygoers on the east side of Clinton Street. Berning said a police officer told the man to leave the area.
Many drivers who passed by the rally honked their horns to show support.
Some even held up signs or raised fists.
Indiana House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, and Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox both attended the rally. GiaQuinta said he thinks it is important for people to call and email their legislators and to show up to hearings during the upcoming special session, which begins July 6. Republicans plan to propose abortion restrictions.
Because the Republican Party holds a supermajority in both houses of the legislature, opponents of abortion restrictions face an uphill battle. GiaQuinta said that although “it is more of a right-wing, extreme legislature on the Republican side,” he believes there are GOP lawmakers who could change their minds.
“I do think that there are Republican legislators that are going to take this very seriously,” GiaQuinta said. “There may be some room there for negotiations, some room to see who might want to keep women’s rights and their reproductive rights.”