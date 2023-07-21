More than 600 remain without power after a brief but powerful thunderstorm swept across northern Indiana on Thursday.
Indiana Michigan Power officials said heavy winds downed trees and damaged power lines and equipment, disrupting service to nearly 20,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers.
The storm ripped through the Fort Wayne area in the early evening, leaving about 9,000 customers without power, according to I&M. About 10,000 customers in the Elkhart area also had outages. Another 370 people in Avilla lost power, the utility said.
It expects a full restoration by 3 p.m. today.