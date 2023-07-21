More than 600 people remain without power after a brief but powerful thunderstorm swept across northern Indiana on Thursday.
Indiana Michigan Power officials said heavy winds downed trees and damaged power lines and equipment, disrupting service to nearly 20,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers.
The storm ripped through the Fort Wayne area in the early evening, leaving about 9,000 customers without power, according to I&M. About 10,000 customers in the Elkhart area also had outages. Another 370 in Avilla lost power, the utility said.
At one point, the storm became so severe that the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeast Allen County near New Haven.
I&M expects power to be restored by 3 p.m. today.
In Ohio, an elderly woman died after a large tree fell on her family's Ohio City home during the storm, Van Wert County Emergency Management officials said.
First responders took the victim to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition, but she later died from her injuries, officials said.
Her husband, also inside the house during the storm, was not hurt.