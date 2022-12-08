Huntertown’s town manager Thursday asked the Allen County Plan Commission to delay consideration of an unusual proposal she said had not been fully vetted by the community’s Town Council.
Project ALTA, from an Arizona-based company, BD DevCo LLC, proposes “luxury garages” for part of a 10.6-acre tract east of the Indiana 3/Lima Road intersection and near Resurrection Lutheran Church in Perry Township. The development could eventually include six commercial outlots and two parcels for multiple family or townhome developments.
Comments centered on a request to delete several vehicle-related exclusions from the property’s written commitment.
Pat Hess. a Fort Wayne attorney with Beckman Lawson, said the applicants want the restrictions removed because they want the buyers or renters of the garages to be able to work on their own vehicles and store or sell them from the premises.
He stressed the applicants weren’t asking for commercial businesses to occupy the spaces. They are intended for auto hobbyists and owners of RVs, boats or other vehicles, he said.
Hess told The Journal Gazette that excluding provisions allowing car shows and the like as community events were to allow socializing among users of the garages, not commercial shows with a professional promoter, tickets or admission.
However, Beth Shellman, Huntertown town manager, told plan commission members she had just gotten wording for some of the changes Thursday morning.
The town council met Monday and so did not have the chance to review them, she said. She asked the commissioners to continue the hearing until January or delay the vote until the Jan. 19 business meeting.
Shellman said some members of town council “do not support all of these uses being eliminated” from the written commitment. She added the town is generally supportive of the rezoning to general commercial.
Shellman previously told the Department of Planning Services the town recently annexed a nearby parcel and she expected this area would be annexed shortly. The proposal, however, had to come before Allen County’s plan commission because the land is now in Allen County.
Hess said there likely would be 130 units. He was not specific about the other two aspects of the proposal for housing and commercial space.
Ordinarily, the measure would be up for a vote Thursday at the plan commission’s next business meeting at 1 p.m. in Room 35 of Citizens Square.