Huntertown residents will face an unusual ballot question in the Nov. 8 general election. Instead of being asked to add something new to government, voters are being asked to abolish something old.
A proposal to end the town’s three-member Utility Service Board gathered more than 80 valid signatures from Huntertown residents earlier this year, enough to allow town voters decide the body’s fate.
The board, with three members appointed by Town Council or its president, oversees water and sewer service for the rapidly growing northwest Allen County municipality’s more than 9,200 residents.
Republican Brandon Seifert, council president, said the Utility Service Board became redundant after the state legislature limited the powers of appointed boards. He is one of the residents who supports abolishment and signed the petition.
Seifert said the utility service board’s bills now have to be approved twice – by both the board and Town Council – and that is unnecessary. He said the council could also handle other utility service board business, such as approving construction contracts and other agreements, hiring and approving a budget.
The board also oversees applications for water and sewer connections.
The ballot question states: “Shall the legislative body of the municipality of Huntertown, Indiana, adopt an ordinance providing for the abolition of the Huntertown Utility Service Board to operate the Huntertown Utilities?”
Beth Shellman, Huntertown manager, said a letter explaining the ballot question has been sent to anyone who has asked questions about the proposal – although not to every Huntertown household or registered voter.
She stressed the letter provides facts about the ballot question but does not recommend which way to vote. Residents circulated the petition, she said.
The letter says abolishing the board would not have much impact. “All (Utility Service Board) powers … will be transferred to the Town Council, and residents will not notice any difference in how the town operates,” the letter states.
Town Council meets twice a month and can act quickly on applications for service, the letter continues. The utility service board’s membership stipend of $11,700 a year will not be needed and the money will remain in the utility budget, the letter says.
Seifert said the town could save money if the board is abolished. There would no longer be a need for a separate attorney or engineering firm for the utility service board, and the two positions could be filled by the same people who work for Town Council, he said.
If the board is not abolished, things will continue as they are, the letter says.
Utility Service Board President Bradley “Brad” Hite said by telephone that he was “too busy” to discuss the ballot measure anytime this week. Hite ran unsuccessfully for a Republican nomination for a council seat in 2018, and this year he is on the ballot for a council spot.
The other two utility service board members are Mark Burnworth and Kerri Garvin. Burnworth did not return a call seeking information. Garvin said she appreciates reducing duplication of effort but added the board provides a deep concentration on water and sewer issues.
“I’ve always been very neutral” on the ballot question, she said. “If (the board) is not abolished, I will continue to serve, and if it is, I will find another way to serve my community.”
Garvin said she has an interest in sustainability issues, which are part of her job as executive director of Indiana Clean Cities, a nonprofit environmental organization.
The three would continue to serve until Dec. 31, even if voters choose to abolish the board.
To get the question on the ballot, residents had to get signatures of 2% of people who voted for the office of Indiana Secretary of State in the last general election, which was in 2018, according to an email from David Hawk, town attorney.
Hawk calculated that number as 56; the drive obtained 88 signatures, 83 of which were verified by Allen County voting authorities.
The signatures had to be gathered and turned in to council by July 1 and submitted to the Allen County Election Board by Aug. 1, the email says. To pass, the ballot question needs one more “Yes” vote than “No” votes, according to county election officials.
Seifert said the issue of abolishing the board was discussed at council meetings earlier this year before the petition was circulated.