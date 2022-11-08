Huntertown voters Tuesday appeared to want to keep the town’s Utility Service Board intact.
The unofficial 10 p.m. vote count for a ballot question that urged abolishing the board was 1,443, or 51.26%, for keeping the board to 1,372, or 48.74% in favor of abolishing it.
The board keeps watch over water and sewer service, including new hook-ups, in the rapidly growing town of more than 9,200 residents.
Those who signed petitions to place the question on the ballot included Town Council President Brandon Seifert, a Republican.
Proponents of disbanding the board said its duties had been limited by new state legislation affecting appointed boards and that the board was an unnecessary duplication of effort. The board’s three members are appointed by the Town Council or council president.
Those who favored keeping the board said members had deep knowledge of the utilities and the board deserved to be kept in place to inform council decisions. The current board includes Mark Burnworth, Kerri Garvin and President Brad Hite, who also is a member of the Town Council.