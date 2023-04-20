041923_RD_Huntertown tower 1.jpg

Work is done high above the ground on the Huntertown water tower on Cedar Canyon Road near Lima Road on Wednesday afternoon. The crew is blasting the interior and painting the 400,000-gallon storage tank.

 Ryan DuVall | The Journal Gazette

Huntertown water tower getting face-lift

