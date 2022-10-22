The Indiana State Police is investigating an inmate death at the Huntington County Jail, officials announced Saturday.
Preliminary information has found that at about 3 a.m. Saturday, jail staff were alerted by another inmate of a possible medical condition in one of the cellblocks.
Staff found inmate Nicholas Parks, 42, of Bunker Hill, Indiana, unresponsive. They immediately attempted resuscitation until emergency personnel arrived and took over. On-scene treatment was unsuccessful. Parks was pronounced dead by the Huntington County coroner at the jail, a news release stated.
State police detectives didn’t find any signs of a physical altercation or struggle. Parks had previous medical problems, officials said. Toxicology and autopsy results to determine cause and manner of death are pending with the Huntington County coroner’s office.
Officials didn’t say how long Parks was in the Huntington lockup or why he was there.
No one hurt in apartment fire
The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a residential fire near downtown at 1909 Bequette St. about 3:35 a.m. Saturday.
When they arrived, crews found three adults who had self-evacuated from the second-floor apartment. Fire fighters saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment.
The fire was brought under control in less than 30 minutes with no injuries reported, according to a news release. The structure had heavy fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage.
Fire investigators responded and cleared the cause and origin of the fire. That information was not included in the release.