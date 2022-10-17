A six-county area of northeast Indiana west and north of Fort Wayne may see its first accumulating snow of the season tonight, the National Weather Service said.
A period of accumulating wet snow, mixed with rain, will be possible this evening into early Tuesday morning, the weather service said in a statement for an area including Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Wabash and Whitley counties.
Some of those areas could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow tonight, the statement said. It said roads should remain mainly wet, although slick spots may develop in areas that get into heavier lake-effect snow bands.
Reduced visibilities and wind gusts to 40 mph will also create hazardous travel conditions in spots, the statement said.
The weather service urged drivers to slow down and use caution.