Huntington North High School's salutatorian died Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Indiana 16.
Matthew J. Weill, 18, was driving west in the 4500 west block of the state highway, also known as County Road 600 North, about 2 a.m. when his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree, bursting into flames, the county coroner's office said.
Weill was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. His death was ruled accidental, but the crash remains under investigation by the Huntington County Sheriff's Department and the coroner's office.
Weill's grade point average placed him second among graduates in Huntington North’s Class of 2022. He was also a standout member of the Huntington North boys tennis team throughout his high school career, school officials said in a statement.
He previously attended Crestview Middle School and Northwest Elementary School.
“It is just difficult to put into words how devastated and heartbroken we are as a school community with the sudden loss of Matthew Weill,” Interim Superintendent John Trout said in a statement. “The family is in my thoughts and prayers for the days, weeks and months ahead as such a vital and inspirational part of our lives has been taken from us. I extend my deepest sympathy and condolences to the Weill family at this time.”
Huntington North boys tennis coach Peter Kitchen said Weill "was a tough competitor on the tennis courts, a great teammate, and an overall great friend."
"Although quiet, he would ultimately show us that those that don’t do with their words follow through with their actions," Kitchen said. "We are heartbroken that such a soul as his was taken this soon, but know that there was no doubt the positive impact he made while here on earth.”
Weill had planned to attend Trine University and study computer science.