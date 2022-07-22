A Huntington teenager died this morning in a single-vehicle crash on Indiana 16, the Huntington County coroner's office said.
Matthew J. Weill, 18, was driving west in the 4500 west block of the state highway, also known as County Road 600 North, about 2 a.m. when his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason and struck a tree, bursting into flames, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Weill was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, the statement said. It said the death was ruled accidental, but the crash remains under investigation by the county sheriff's department and the coroner's office.