A former Huntington University athlete has pledged $2 million to a project one university official called "a game changer."
The donation from Ryan Thwaits will go to an $18.7-million expansion and renovation of the university's athletic complex known as the PLEX.
Thwaits, who graduated in 2004, played basketball and was inducted into the university's Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. He now is co-owner of Bradley RV, a startup that specializes in towable recreational vehicles in Goshen.
The updated PLEX will have three large arena and gym spaces, expanded weight and cardio training areas, a large entry lobby and hospitality suites, a pro shop, hall of fame and larger classrooms.
The renovation and expansion of the PLEX is a transformative project for HU on many levels," Russ Degitz, chief operating officer, said today in a news release.
"This 90,000-plus-square-foot facility will now afford more opportunities for our students and community...and...will be a true game-changer for the university."