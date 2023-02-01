About $1.8 million in federal transportation grants is coming to 10 Hoosier communities, with $260,000 earmarked for two northeast Indiana counties, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced today.
Known as Safe Streets and Roads for All, the competitive grant program provides $5 billion over five years for regional and local initiatives – such as redesigned roads and better sidewalks and crosswalks – to prevent deaths and serious injuries on roads nationwide, a news release said.
Awards include $200,000 to Huntington County and $60,000 to Whitley County. Both counties will use the money to develop a comprehensive safety action plan, according to the federal agency.
"Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy," Buttigieg said in a statement, calling it a national emergency that demands action. "We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives."