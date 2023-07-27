A 52-year-old man pleaded guilty to driving an off-road vehicle while intoxicated in 2021, leading to his wife's death.
Thomas Tippmann of Fort Wayne allegedly told a police officer that he had been drinking before the February crash, according to a probable cause affidavit written by Indiana Conservation Officer Isaac Saxton. Tippmann also told the officer he was "doing donuts on the ice" on the private property where the crash occurred before the crash.
Allen County Deputy Prosecutor Adam Mildred submitted documents during the change of plea hearing to show that a blood draw about two hours after the crash showed Tippmann had a 0.156% blood alcohol content, which is about twice the legal limit of 0.08%.
Tippmann was offered a plea that caps his sentence for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at five years. During Thursday's hearing, Tippmann told Allen Superior Court Magistrate Samuel Keirns he was drinking before the crash.
"As a result, my wife was killed," Tippmann said.
Tippmann and the off-road vehicle's front-seat passenger were wearing restraints during the crash, court records show. Tippmann's wife, Suzanne, was not.
The defendant told police he drove the off-road vehicle onto a frozen pond at the property before turning left to go in a circle.
"It is possible the right-side wheels broke through a top layer of thin ice, causing the vehicle to drop into a layer of slush and land on a second hard layer that is lower than the first layer of ice," Saxton wrote in the affidavit. "The side wall of the wheels could have knocked the top layer of ice, at the rim, and flipped the ORV on its right side."
"As the wheels caught, Suzanne was thrown from of the vehicle and was knocked unconscious upon impact with the ground."
Tippmann's wife was then pinned under the vehicle, records show. She was pronounced dead about an hour after first responders arrived on the scene.
Tippmann is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 22 by Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull. The judge will have full authority to accept or reject the agreement.
If Gull rejects the deal, Tippmann's previous plea of not guilty will stand.