Ramp to I-469 to close temporarily
A temporary exit ramp closure from southbound Interstate 469 to westbound Indiana 930 will affect motorists next week.
Crews will begin concrete and joint repair on the ramp, possibly by Monday. Work is expected to take about a week. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change, the Indiana Department of Transportation said in a news release Thursday.
During the closure, drivers should use southbound I-469 to the U.S. 27 exit and then use northbound I-469 to the U.S. 30/Indiana 930 exit, or seek an alternate route.
This work was previously postponed due to repairs needed to the original detour on Minnich Road.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.
State’s diversity chief to speak in city
Karrah Herring, Indiana’s first chief equity, inclusion and opportunity officer, will be the keynote speaker for the annual Welcoming Fort Wayne Awards in September. The event is part of Welcoming Week in the city.
The awards honor outstanding immigrants, refugees and those who work to create a welcoming community.
The event will be at 9 a.m. Sept. 15 at Ceruti’s Summit Room, 6601 Innovation Blvd. Doors will open at 8:30 a.m. and a light breakfast will be served.
Admission is free, but registration is required. Go online to amanifamilyservices.org/welcoming-fort-wayne-awards.
Community members are encouraged to nominate deserving organizations and individuals. Award nominations can be submitted until Aug. 25. Forms are also on the website.
Local man dies in Wisconsin state park
A Fort Wayne man died after falling 49 feet at a Wisconsin state park, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said Thursday.
Jason Gillum, 42, was found dead at a Devil’s Lake State Park bluff, the department said in a news release. The Saulk County coroner’s office determined he died from an accidental fall.
Gillum was with another hiker Tuesday afternoon when they got separated, according to the release. The other hiker filed a missing persons report when Gillum could not be located.
A separate group found Gillum shortly before 5 p.m. the same day and alerted authorities, according to the release. No foul play is suspected.
Kosciusko to step up drive sober patrolsLaw enforcement in Kosciusko County on Thursday provided an early warning about extra monitoring planned starting today and continuing through the Labor Day holiday period.
The Kosciusko County Traffic Safety Partnership will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement period through Sept. 5, a news release said. The goal is to decrease impaired driving, taking motorists who are under the influence of alcohol or drugs off the road.
The extra high-visibility enforcement is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
Of the 949 traffic fatalities that occurred last year in Indiana, 110, or 12%, were alcohol related.
City denies scooter company’s appeal
A motorized scooter provider has failed in its bid to continue renting the vehicles in Fort Wayne.
Nick Jerrell, the city’s manager of right-of-way and landscape services, wrote a letter to Veo officials denying their appeal. The letter, which was shared with local media, was dated Thursday.
Veo appealed the city’s decision to terminate its operating permit this month, saying the Chicago-based company wasn’t given an opportunity to address issues. Deputy Police Chief Marty Bender previously said the stand-up and seated scooters created multiple safety issues and damage to the city’s sidewalks.
Officials have received numerous reports of riders using the scooters “recklessly and negligently,” according to a city press release issued Aug. 8. The city’s written announcement said Veo officials failed to resolve and prevent problems previously presented by city officials. The company was given until Sept. 4 to remove its vehicles from Fort Wayne streets.
