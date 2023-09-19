Traffic patterns on Interstate 469 are being switched Wednesday as part of ongoing construction, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
Between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., crews will be switching traffic on eastbound I-469 from the inside lanes to the outside lanes to continue with the bridge deck overlay over North Clinton Street, INDOT said in a statement.
Drivers should anticipate delays in the area, including on the northbound Interstate 69 ramp to eastbound I-469 and the southbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-469, the statement said. It said they should consider seeing an alternate route during the traffic-pattern change.