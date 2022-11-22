The Pigeon Creek Welcome Center on Interstate 69 in Steuben County will reopen by noon Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
The new private restroom facility will remain closed, INDOT said in a statement. It said drivers should use caution in the area because the contractor will continue to complete cosmetic features during the next several weeks.
The facility is on southbound I-69 near mile marker 345. It closed in September for INDOT and its contracting partners to provide multiple improvement projects, including:
- All-new parking lot with expanded capacity;
- A new private restroom facility with four individual locking units that include showers and toilets;
- New sidewalks fronting each parking lot and the Welcome Center;
- New general and safety lighting for all parking lots and buildings;
- Renovated interstate entrance and exit ramps;
- New site and lot drainage; and
- A new garbage and recycling containment stockade.