‘I Have a Dream’ speech remembered 60 years later

More than 100 people participate Sunday in a unity march on Clinton Street to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” address at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The crowd – including city leaders and prominent pastors – gathered on the Allen County Courthouse green, where the Rev. Bill McGill of Imani Baptist Temple delivered the late civil rights leader’s speech in its entirety. Afterward, attendees joined hands as McGill led them in a rendition of “We Shall Overcome.”
