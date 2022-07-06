About 9,300 Indiana Michigan Power customers remained without power in the Fort Wayne area as of 4 p.m. following storms Tuesday and early today, the utility reported.
In a statement, I&M said it has restored service to about 25% of the customers who lost it, and estimated power would be restored to 90% of the customers with outages by 11 p.m. Thursday.
Winds of up to 70 mph in the Fort Wayne area caused trees and limbs to fall, damaging power lines, the statement said. It said the area received 5 to 9 inches of rain in 24 hours, resulting in flooding and standing water. I&M said it had discovered 15 broken or damaged poles and 30 individual spans of wire down.
Restoration may be affected by more rain and storms, traffic issues, flooding and the heat, the statement said.
It said more than 700 workers were working today to restore service.