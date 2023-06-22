Fort Wayne/ Allen County
I&M website offers Spanish option
Indiana Michigan Power announced Thursday that its website is now available in Spanish.
With the addition, customers will be able to read various communications, including safety and account information, in their preferred language, a news release said.
I&M provides power to tens of thousands of Hispanic customers and receives an average of 1,800 calls per month from customers who prefer to speak Spanish, the release said.
“The launch of the Spanish language site is the newest example of how we are constantly integrating new features to enhance our customers’ experience and further outreach opportunities,” said a statement from Katie Davis, vice president of external affairs and customer experience.
Customers will be able to read in Spanish electrical safety and energy efficiency tips, outage communications – including how to report an outage – billing assistance, program offerings and information about employees and community involvement.
Customers can change the language preference on www.indianamichiganpower.com by clicking the word “español” on the top right corner.
City gives reminder on fireworks rules
The Fort Wayne Police Department is reminding residents of the city’s fireworks ordinance, the agency said in a news release Thursday.
Within city limits, fireworks can be ignited between 5 p.m. and two hours after sunset during the five days before July 4 and the five days after the holiday.
People can light fireworks within city limits between the hours of 10 a.m. and midnight on July 4, as well as Memorial Day, Labor Day and the day before both.
Fireworks can also be ignited between 10 a.m. Dec. 31 and 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
“No other date or time is permitted to use consumer fireworks within the city of Fort Wayne,” the news release said. “Please enjoy the 4th of July Holiday safe and responsibly!”
– Journal Gazette