More than 6,000 local Indiana Michigan Power customers lost electricity about 4:40 p.m. today, a spokesman said.
Power was restored to all but about 300 of them by 6 p.m., according to Tracy Warner, a local corporate communications manager.
Warner said crews continue to work on restoring power to the remaining customers. He was unable to provide a timetable for when that task might be completed.
As of 6 p.m., the utility, which is part of American Electric Power, had not discovered what led to the outage, Warner said. He adding that restoring power is the company's first priority.