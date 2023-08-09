Electric bills for Indiana Michigan Power customers could increase 6.8% under a rate hike request the utility said today it is requesting.
The company, part of American Electric Power, said the increase amounts to $116.4 million, part of a "Powering Our Future" program.
The additional revenue, I&M said in a news release, will help "maintain a strong electric grid and provide safe and reliable service to customers."
The rate-hike request was submitted today to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which would have to approve the proposal.
I&M said the new rates would vary for residential, commercial and industrial customers and would be phased in during a two-year period. The first increase would occur in mid-2024 and the second in early 2025.
The company, in its news release, outlined several ways it believes the "Powering Our Future" program benefits customers. Those include:
• Improving reliability by replacing old equipment, continuing tree trimming and installing new grid technologies resulting in fewer and shorter power outages.
• Using technology to provide an improved customer experience through better access to account information, shorter customer service call times and overall improved communication options.
• Beginning the process of evaluating the future of Cook Nuclear Plant beyond its current mid-2030s license expirations.
"I&M understands that our customers are feeling the effects of inflation and higher costs of goods and services,” said a statement from Steve Baker, I&M president and chief operating officer.
“We have carefully reviewed the plans that are necessary for us to improve reliability of service and deliver a better customer experience," he said. "The Powering our Future plan is critical for I&M to continue to meet our customers’ expectations."