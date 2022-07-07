Indiana Michigan Power Co. said today it had restored power to all but 500 Fort Wayne customers following Tuesday night's storms.
Crews have been assigned to restore power to each remaining outage case caused by the storm, the utility said in a statement.
More than 19,000 customers lost service following storms that hit northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, the statement said. It said more than 75 poles were broken or damaged and 80 spans of wire were damaged in the Fort Wayne area.
More than 700 employees, contractors and mutual assistance personnel worked up to 16 hours a day to restore power, I&M said.