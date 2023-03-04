Indiana Michigan Power said today it had restored service to 70% of the 10,600 customers who lost power in Friday's storms, and expected to restore the rest later today.
As of this morning, 700 Fort Wayne-area customers and 15 Avilla-area customers were without service, I&M said in a statement. It said it expected the Avilla customers to be restored by 2 p.m. and the Fort Wayne customers to be restored by 5 p.m.
Crews repaired or replaced more than 200 spans of downed wires and fixed 16 broken poles, the statement said.