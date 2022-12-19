More than 6,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in downtown Fort Wayne lost electricity about 3:45 p.m. Sunday.
A spokesman said a substation that provides power to the area lost power.
Power was restored to all but fewer than 400 of those customers by 6 p.m., according to Tracy Warner, a local corporate communications manager.
The remaining customers’ lights went back on shortly after 8 p.m., he said.
As of 6 p.m., the utility, which is part of American Electric Power, had not discovered what caused the outage, Warner said.
He added that restoring power is the company’s first priority.
“Initial patrols found no damage to overhead power lines, but crews will continue to investigate to determine the cause of the outage,” I&M said in an 8 p.m. news release.
The company encourages customers to monitor any future outages at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App and to sign up for text and email alerts on the app or at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts.
I&M serves about 600,000 customers.
Kendallville man critical after crash
A 23-year-old Kendallville man was fighting for his life Sunday after a one-vehicle crash near the Noble-DeKalb County line, a sheriff’s news release said.
The collision happened about 2:40 p.m. Sunday near the curves at County Road 28 and County Road 00W. The driver, identified as Marshall Davis, overcorrected when trying to bring the pickup truck back onto the pavement after driving off the south side, the release said.
The vehicle rolled twice before coming to rest upright in the middle of the road, the release said. Davis was ejected from the truck and suffered a head injury.
Davis was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition, officials said.
Police believe speed contributed to the crash.
Crash explosion hurts Angola officer
A 66-year-old driver who took a turn too sharply Sunday afternoon struck a residential gas meter, causing an explosion that injured an Angola police officer, the city’s police department said in a news release.
Police provided few details about the crash, noting a vehicle struck the northeast corner of lot 21 at 601 N. Wayne St. in Angola about 4:30 p.m.
A gas leak was detected, and NIPSCO was called to secure the gas line, the release said, but an explosion occurred minutes later.
Flying debris struck a police officer, who was taken to the hospital and released after treatment, the release said.
The driver, Jose Salud Gonzalez of Angola, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, police said.