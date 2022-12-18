More than 6,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers in downtown Fort Wayne lost electricity about 3:45 p.m. today. A spokesman said a substation lost power.
Power was restored to all but about 300 of those customers by 6 p.m., according to Tracy Warner, a local corporate communications manager.
Warner said crews continue to work on restoring power to the remaining customers. He was unable to provide a timetable for when that task might be completed.
As of 6 p.m., the utility, which is part of American Electric Power, had not discovered what caused the outage, Warner said. He adding that restoring power is the company's first priority.
The company encourages affected customers to monitor the outage at IndianaMichiganPower.com/App and to sign up for text and email alerts on the app or at IndianaMichiganPower.com/Alerts.
Crash leaves Kendallville man in critical condition
A 23-year-old Kendallville man was fighting for his life Sunday following a one-vehicle crash near the Noble-DeKalb County line, a sheriff's news release said.
The collision happened about 2:40 p.m. Sunday near the curves at County Road 28 and County Road 00W. The driver, identified as Marshall Davis, overcorrected when trying to bring the pickup truck back onto the pavement after driving off the south side, the release said.
The vehicle rolled twice before coming to rest upright in the middle of the roadway, the release said. Davis was ejected from the truck and suffered a head injury.
Davis was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition, officials said.
Police believe speed contributed to the crash.