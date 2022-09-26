Indiana Michigan Power plans to rebuild a 60-year-old electric transmission line in downtown Fort Wayne as part of a $32 million project that is expected to strengthen the local power grid.
The power company will host an open house in about two weeks to answer residents’ questions about the project. The work will include relocating a section of the line that currently crosses the River North property northwest of the intersection of Clinton and Fourth streets.
“Since there’s no formal presentation, attendees can arrive at any time to review maps and talk with project team members,” a Monday news release said.
The event is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Promenade Park — Park Foundation Pavilion, 202 W. Superior St. Free parking is available after 5 p.m. at 301 W. Superior St.
The Central Fort Wayne Transmission Improvements Project includes upgrading equipment at the Melita Substation off of Melita Street, the Fulton Substation off of West Superior Street and the Spy Run Substation off of Elizabeth Street.
Crews will rebuild the current location of about 1.5 miles of 69-kilovolt transmission line between the substations and relocate about a mile of the line.
The transmission line is 60 years old and consists of aging wooden poles that don’t meet current operational standards.
The line’s operational performance will be improved and will require less maintenance.
“The upgrades reduce the likelihood of power outages and improve recovery of service in the event outages occur,” the release said.
People who are unable to attend the open house can visit a virtual event online at IndianaMichiganPower.com/CentralFortWayne. Online, people can access information, view an interactive map and submit comments.
Indiana Michigan Power said it is asking anyone who is experiencing fever, cough, body aches or other COVID-19 symptoms to stay home for the health and safety of the public.
Construction is expected to start in early 2024 and wrap up in spring 2026, a news release said.