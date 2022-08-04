Indiana Michigan Power will have an open house to offer information and answer questions about its plan to invest about $20 million to enhance the electric transmission network in Fort Wayne and Allen County.
I&M announced the Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Line Rebuild Project in fall 2020.
The project involves replacing about 12 miles of aging lattice towers from the 1920s with modern steel poles in the existing right-of-way. The poles use the Breakthrough Overhead Line Design, which take up less space on the ground and deliver power more efficiently. They have a unique appearance, with an arch at the top of the pole, the utility said.
Construction is underway on the first half of the transmission line between Allen Substation off East Tillman Road and Hacienda Substation off Stellhorn Road in Fort Wayne.
As crews and contractors prepare for construction on the next segment of the transmission line between Hacienda Substation and Robison Park Substation off North Clinton Street, I&M representatives are hosting an in-person open house. Residents can learn more about the project and upcoming construction activities and ask questions. Area residents are invited to attend the open house on from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Harris Elementary School’s gymnasium, 4501 Thorngate Drive.
Since there’s no formal presentation, attendees can arrive at any time to review maps and talk with project team members, the utility said.