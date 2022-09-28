Indiana Michigan Power said today it would use an aerial drone to inspect a transmission line near New Haven on Thursday and Friday, weather permitting.
The drone is to fly between a substation near U.S. 30 and Webster Road and a substation near Interstate 469 and U.S. 24, I&M said in a statement.
The drone is to capture high-resolution video images of a new 4.2-mile section of the Eastern Fort Wayne Transmission Project line and its 23 new poles, the statement said. It said such inspections help the utility ensure the safe and reliable operation of the area's transmission system.