Indiana Michigan Power will retire numerous 60-year-old wooden utility poles and replace them with modern steel versions in western Fort Wayne.
The $15 million project will include replacing existing transmission lines and is expected to improve the electric transmission network in the Aboite area, I&M officials said in a news release. Aboite Center and Illinois roads are in the affected area.
“The upgrades improve operational performance, reduce the likelihood of extended power outages and enhance electric reliability for area customers,” the company said Thursday.
About 7 miles of transmission lines connect three substations in that part of the city, officials said. The area has experienced five service interruptions since 2015 with the existing infrastructure, which requires frequent maintenance, the utility said.
Company officials expect construction to begin in summer 2024 and conclude in late 2025.
The project will require crews to clear all trees and woody-stemmed plants within a 50-foot right-of-way corridor to “ensure the safe construction, operation and maintenance of the power line,” the release said.
Officials said the utility might need to acquire new property easements and update existing ones to complete the work.
I&M will host an open house to answer residents’ questions about the project from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 2 at Aboite Elementary School’s gymnasium, 5004 Homestead Road. The gymnasium entrance is through door 15.
Maps and project team members will be available. The public may arrive any time during the open house because I&M doesn’t plan to give a formal presentation on the project.
The Fort Wayne-based utility employs about 2,100 people and serves more than 600,000 customers. American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is I&M’s parent company.