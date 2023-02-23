Indiana Michigan Power is working to restore power to about 2,300 customers in the Hamilton area, and estimates they will be back in service by 10 p.m.
About 10,000 southwest Michigan and northern Indiana customers lost power after Wednesday night's ice storm, and about 5,000 remained out of service as of 12:30 p.m., I&M said in a statement.
The storm brought down trees, limbs and power lines, and damaged poles, the statement said.
It said high wind gusts and other weather complications "could cause additional outages or slow restorations throughout the day, but we are monitoring the weather closely and will be ready to respond."