The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Thursday and is forecasting high ozone levels in all regions of the state.
Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high, the state agency said in a statement. It said children, senior citizens and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.
The statement said Hoosiers can help reduce ozone by making changes to daily habits, such as:
- Driving less by carpooling, using public transportation, walking, biking or working from home when possible;
- Combining errands into one trip;
- Avoiding refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.;
- Keeping your engine tuned, and not letting your engine idle, such as at a drive-thru;
- Conserving energy by turning off lights and setting the thermostat to 75 degrees or above.