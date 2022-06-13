The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is forecasting high ozone levels for Tuesday, and has issued an Air Quality Action Day in several regions, including Allen, Huntington and Wabash counties in northeast Indiana.
In a statement, IDEM encouraged people to help reduce ozone by driving less, combining errands into one trip, don't let your engine idle, turn off lights, set the thermostat to 75 degrees or higher, and avoid refueling or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.
Children, senior citizens and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors, the agency said.