Democrats continued to broadcast their message on abortion rights during a news conference Wednesday in Fort Wayne.
The stop was one of many that party officials have made around the state since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday.
U.S. Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana, who supported the Supreme Court’s decision, also visited the city Wednesday and spoke at Allen County Republican Headquarters.
U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott and state Democratic Party Vice Chairwoman Myla Eldridge delivered prepared remarks and took questions from reporters at the Allen County Democratic Party headquarters.
McDermott, the mayor of Hammond, promised bold action on abortion rights – including abolishing the filibuster – if elected to the Senate. He faces incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young in the general election this year.
“I’m a constitutional person. I understand the constitution. The word filibuster is not in the constitution,” McDermott said. “That’s a man-made rule that’s screwed up the U.S. Senate. It’s gummed up the U.S. Senate, where we can’t even pass a law because in America in 2022 you can’t get 60 senators to agree on anything.”
He also signaled a willingness to increase the number of justices on the Supreme Court “if that’s what it took.”
That number has changed six times throughout the institution’s history, although the present total of nine hasn’t been altered since 1869.
If he were serving in the Senate today, McDermott said he would introduce legislation to codify Roe v. Wade
“Much like the protections we had under Roe v. Wade – they worked. I usually find, as mayor, when you come up with a proposal where everybody walks away from the table a little angry, those are usually the best proposals,” McDermott said.
“Roe worked for 50 years. The pro-choice crowd was happy, but they probably wanted more protection. The pro-life crowd was upset, obviously. And it worked.”
Eldridge, who also is the Marion County clerk, said the days are numbered “to get a safe and legal abortion” in the state.
Although she believes there is no chance an abortion ban will not pass, Eldridge still encouraged voters to call their representatives and speak out.
“Generations of women, for the first time in 50 years, will be forced to make dangerous decisions many of us thought we left in history books so long ago,” Eldridge said.
“What horrifies me the most: underprivileged women, especially Black and brown Hoosiers in urban communities, will see their futures dashed or their lives be put at risk because the nation’s highest court backed a small minority over the large majority of Americans.”
Both Democrats warned the end of the constitutional right to abortion could be the first of many rights to be eliminated, including the rights to contraception, same-sex marriage and interracial marriage.
In a concurring opinion released Friday, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called for the court to reconsider decisions in cases that granted the first of those two rights. He did not reference Loving v. Virginia, the 1967 case that struck down laws prohibiting interracial marriage.
When approached for comment, Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine said in a statement “nothing could be further from the truth.”
“The Democrats are using scare tactics with regard to stating that Republicans are considering restrictive lifestyle legislation,” Shine said, “trying to draw an analogy between legislation regarding life as compared to that dealing with lifestyles.”
The two state Democrats were joined by House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta. Former Democratic representative and 2020 vice gubernatorial candidate Linda Lawson, who was scheduled to appear at the event, was unable to attend.
“I’m not a doctor. … These issues are so complicated that they should be left up between a woman and her physician and let them make that decision,” GiaQuinta said.
The Fort Wayne lawmaker also said Republicans are focusing on abortion instead of economic issues such as gas prices and inflation.
Braun released a short statement Friday regarding the Supreme Court’s decision.
“After 50 years, the right to life has finally been returned to the people and their elected representatives,” Braun said. “I’m excited to see the states take the lead to protect the unborn, and I look forward to crafting solutions that will defend the unborn and save lives.”