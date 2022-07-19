Independent congressional candidate Nathan Gotsch announced a new addition to his campaign Tuesday: Christopher Thrasher.
Thrasher has experience as a senior staffer on multiple independent or third-party presidential campaigns, including as campaign manager for former Rhode Island Governor and Senator Lincoln Chafee’s 2020 run.
Now, Thrasher will fill that same role for Gotsch as he seeks to unseat Republican incumbent Rep. Jim Banks in the 3rd Congressional District.
“I’ve made this my life’s work, and I am thrilled to work with a candidate as well-suited as Nathan,” Thrasher said in a statement. “The voters of northeast Indiana deserve a representative who is willing to find real solutions to the problems we face, regardless of party affiliation. Nathan has demonstrated a commitment to doing exactly that, and I am looking forward to working with him on the campaign trail.”
According to the campaign, Thrasher has been in the area since April, helping to gather signatures.
A company Thrasher co-owns, Ballot Access Marketing, received more than $64,000 from Gotsch’s campaign according to finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.
Thrasher said that while the cost for the signature drive to get Gotsch on November’s ballot was not cheap, the amount charged by Ballot Access Marketing was below the market rate for similar efforts during the same time period “because of how strong the candidate is.”
Gotsch said in a statement that he’s honored Thrasher joined the campaign and that it’s a sign of the campaign’s momentum.
Although Thrasher has been involved with Libertarian candidates and groups in the past, he said he prefers working for independent candidates as he doesn’t want to be “hamstrung by ideology.”
“There is only one way to change the partisan paradigm that has held our nation hostage for far too long,” Thrasher said, “and that is to elect capable and talented Independent candidates like Nathan to office.”