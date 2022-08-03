Kevin Gotsch, an independent candidate challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, announced this week he has officially secured a spot on November’s general election ballot.
His campaign shared a certification form Monday from the office of the Secretary of State that indicated Gotsch filed 7,002 signatures — 2,404 more than the 4,598 required to gain ballot access. The form was dated July 20.
Gotsch and Democratic candidate Gary Snyder are both vying to unseat the incumbent, Banks, in Indiana’s deep red 3rd district.
In a news release, Gotsch said he plans to campaign in all 13 counties that make up that district throughout the month. He plans to visit New Haven on Aug. 8.
“The best part of campaigning is getting the chance to talk with voters,” Gotsch said in a statement, “and I’m excited to travel to every corner of the District in the next few weeks, telling them about who I am and why I’m running, and learning more about the issues most important and relevant to them."