Independent candidate Nathan Gotsch raised more money than Democratic nominee Gary Snyder during the last three months, according to recent campaign filings.
Both challengers in the 3rd Congressional District race were significantly out-raised by the incumbent, however, as Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, took in a total $297,958 in net contributions.
Candidates are required to file quarterly campaign finance reports with the Federal Election commission.
Gotsch, who filed signatures to earn ballot access earlier this month, raised $76,920 – although $50,000 of that came out of his own pocket in the form of loans to the campaign. His total of $26,920 in non-loan contributions still outpaced Snyder’s $16,679.
The independent candidate said he loaned the money, a “big portion” of his life savings, because he believes voters “deserve to have another option in November.”
Snyder said his campaign is “very encouraged” by the second quarter results and said he doesn’t accept money from “shady lobbyists or corporations like our opponent.”
Banks could not be immediately reached for comment.
“We aren’t focused on (Gotsch’s) campaign, we are focused on firing Jim Banks,” Snyder said. “It’s my understanding that (Gotsch) loaned $50,000 to his campaign, spent most of it on a right leaning DC consulting firm to get him on the ballot and most of his contributions came from wealthy donors in Los Angeles. If I were a betting man, I would bet he will be fundraising the rest of the campaign just to pay himself back the large loan he made to his campaign.”
Gotsch received as many itemized donations from people in California, where he lived before returning to his hometown of Fort Wayne, as he did from those in Indiana. He also received donations from other states including Illinois, New York, Michigan and Missouri.
He talked about the difficulty of fundraising before securing ballot access and said he was grateful to his family and friends for supporting him early in the campaign.
“My friends probably got tired of me talking about northeast Indiana and how much I love it,” Gotsch said. “The donations I have from all over the country, including northeast Indiana, are from people I know personally in almost every case. I think it speaks highly of this region that people feel so connected to it through their relationship with me that they were willing to financially support my campaign.”
Statewide
In the race for Indiana Secretary of State, Republican nominee Diego Morales was outraised by his Democratic opponent Destiny Wells.
Wells took in $123,879 in net contributions while spending nearly $64,000, while Morales raised $73,299 and spent nearly twice that figure, $216,563, although he still has $289,186 on hand. Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer raised $8,551.
One expenditure of that $216,563 was a purchase made by the Morales campaign at Toyota of Terre Haute in June in the amount of $43,845.
The campaign confirmed the purchase was a compact SUV – a Toyota RAV4 – and noted the purchase is allowable under Indiana law. Campaign manager Kegan Prentice said Morales is a “grassroots guy and an outstanding fundraiser.”
“He’s running a successful campaign and knows you can’t win a statewide race sitting in Indianapolis,” Prentice said. “He will continue his grassroots efforts crisscrossing all 92 counties talking face-to-face with people because every voter in Indiana matters.”
Republican candidate and incumbent Tera Klutz raised $90,531 in the race for state auditor, bringing her cash on hand to $260,425. That gives her a big financial advantage over her challengers as Democrat ZeNai Brooks has just more than $6,000 on hand after raising $7,540 during the last filing period and Libertarian John Schick did not report any contributions.
For treasurer, Republican candidate Dan Elliott raised $38,000 and spent nearly $44,000. His opponent, Democrat Jessica McClellan, reported both raising and spending less than $4,000. Elliott and McClellan now both have less than $1,000 on hand.
Sen. Todd Young outraised and outspent Democratic challenger Tom McDermott, taking in more than $1 million and spending $719,668. He now has nearly $7 million on hand. McDermott raised $236,411 and spent $160,240.
Looking to 2024
Although Hoosiers won’t vote for the state’s next governor for more than two years, fundraising for that race is already underway.
Eric Doden, the only candidate officially running for Indiana’s highest office, raised $1.4 million and now has more than $2.4 million in his war chest for 2024.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who hasn’t announced a run but who would be among the frontrunners for the position, collected $881,671 and now has slightly more cash on hand than Doden: $2.5 million.