Indiana 1 in St. Joe will close for more than six months, beginning Feb. 27, during a pavement replacement and stormwater project between DeKalb County roads 64 and 63, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
Work is scheduled to be completed by mid-September, weather permitting, the transportation department said in a statement.
A detour will use Indiana 8 and Interstate 69, or drivers are asked to see an alternate route, the statement said. It said local traffic will have access during construction.