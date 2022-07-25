Indiana has achieved free status for highly pathogenic avian influenza, the state's Board of Animal Health announced Monday.
The designation, which took effect Thursday, as listed with the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH, formerly OIE), allows exports and international trade for Indiana poultry products to be restored.
Poultry owners should note that a highly pathogenic avian influenza-free status is not an “all clear” or an indication that the risk of the disease is over in Indiana or the United States, a news release said.
"Owners of all flocks, large and small, need to remain vigilant in biosecurity and preventing introduction of the virus," the release said.
The influenza virus is still very active throughout parts of the U.S.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been identified on 395 poultry sites in 38 states since February. Wild birds infected with HPAI have been found from coast to coast in various species, including waterfowl (ducks, swans, geese, gulls, etc.), raptors (hawks and eagles), as well as other common species (American robin, common raven, wild turkey).
Steps should be taken to minimize wild-bird exposure to poultry as much as possible, the release said. Nationally, concern is growing that another wave of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases could crop up when fall migration begins.
The first highly pathogenic avian influenza case of 2022 in Indiana — and the nation — was confirmed in early February in a Dubois County turkey flock. To date, Indiana has had nine commercial poultry flocks (ducks and turkeys) and four small/hobby flocks (mixed species) test positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza in five counties. All commercial sites have been cleared to restock at the owner’s discretion. All control areas and surveillance zones have been released.
Under WOAH guidelines, HPAI-free status can be declared for a state or region after the disease has been eliminated on all affected farms and no new infections are detected during a minimum waiting period of 28 days.