Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to enforce efforts to decrease e-cigarette marketing toward minors.
“Every day the FDA does not act places the public safety and health of our children and individuals who use these products at risk,” Rokita said Aug. 29 in a letter to the administration. “Immediate enforcement against these hazardous products is needed for the sake of our children.”
Rokita asked the FDA to consider his concerns when drafting the proposed strategic plan for the U.S. Center for Tobacco Products. The strategic plan focuses on four themes: health equity, science, transparency and stakeholder engagement.
According to the attorney general’s letter, 1 in 10 Indiana high school students and 1 in 30 middle school students use tobacco products, with e-cigarettes most used by minors.
Products come in “child-friendly” flavors, the attorney general’s office said, such as Blue Razz Ice, Strawberry Cream and Bubble Gang Sour Apple Berry.
In the United States, Puff, Elf Bar and Breeze Smoke are some of the most popular e-cigarette brands, all of which are easily obtainable at convenience stores.
Rokita said the FDA added e-cigarette exporters to their import red list, allowing the agency to detain all future shipments of the products without warning. The FDA also sent warning letters to e-cigarette producers, telling them to comply with federal law.
Rokita believes the organization needs to do more.
“Indiana and its enforcement officers and agencies need further and immediate clarity and enforcement actions to permanently remove these products from store shelves and extricate them from the hands of our kids,” Rokita wrote.
The Indiana Food and Fuel Association, Grocery and Convenience Store Association and the Wholesale Distributors Association showed their support Tuesday for Rokita’s letter to the FDA.
The associations said they represent retailers and wholesalers, and they are committed to ensuring the responsible distribution of adult-oriented products.
“Attorney General Rokita’s approach is both timely and imperative,” Cathy Melton, executive director of the Indiana Food and Fuel Association, said in a news release. “With over 2.5 million middle and high school students across the nation using e-cigarettes, immediate action is vital.”
Ann Ninness, executive director of the Indiana Wholesale Distributors Association, shared Melton’s concerns.
“Despite facing incessant sales pressures on a daily basis, our members have steadfastly opposed these products,” Ninness said. “We recognize the need to intervene when foreign entities jeopardize a century-old sector by targeting our vulnerable youth.”