Employees who smoke cost Indiana employers an estimated $3.1 billion annually, a “hidden tax” that amounts to 1.7% of wages, according to a report released today.

Those costs stem from high absenteeism, "unsanctioned smoking breaks" and excess healthcare costs, the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation says.

And the $3.1 billion figure is likely a low estimate. It does not account for items such as higher insurance premiums, workers’ compensation costs for smokers and the cost of secondhand smoke on non-smokers in workplaces where smoking is permitted, the report said. 

It was designed to assess the business-related effects of what the foundation calls "Indiana’s tobacco epidemic."

“Smoking-related costs undermine the success of employers and threaten to hinder Indiana’s ability to attract and retain companies,” said Claire Fiddian-Green, president and CEO of the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation. “In short, high smoking rates are a drag on our state’s economy.”

A related report suggests reducing the smoking rate through higher cigarette taxes could curtail some of the expenses businesses face. That report suggests if the state cigarette tax increased by $2 per pack, about 45,000 current adults in the state would stop smoking. The state’s long-term healthcare cost-savings would equal $795 million, and new annual revenue would total more than $356 million in the first year alone.

The Fairbanks Foundation commissioned the studies from researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

