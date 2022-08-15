Natural events likely caused hundreds of fish – including bluegill, crappie and bass – to die in a Steuben County lake, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday.
Fisheries biologists visited Clear Lake east of Fremont on Aug. 4 after residents reported seeing numerous dead fish. Rock bass, redear sunfish, pumpkinseed, warmouth and bullhead were also among the estimated 500 fish affected, the DNR said in a news release.
The agency pointed to the weather as a likely cause. Heat, warm water and days without wind can result in having low levels of dissolved oxygen in the water.
"Without dissolved oxygen," the DNR said, "fish are unable to breathe and can die rapidly and in large numbers."
The threat to public health is low, the release said, adding biologists will continue to monitor the lake.
The DNR has an online reporting system for collecting information about wildlife that appear sick or to have died without an apparent cause. Visit www.in.gov/dnr for information.